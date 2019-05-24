111 Prestonpans people kicked out of Flamingo Land theme park after domestic row and arrest

A teenager was arrested at Flamingo Land in Yorkshire after a domestic row led to 111 people associated with a Prestonpans youth football team evicted from the theme park.

Footballers, parents and coaches were kicked out after a domestic row between a husband and wife followed by a teenager being arrested on suspicion of assaulting her dad.

The group, including children as young as seven years old, had travelled from Preston Athletic Youth Football Club, Prestonpans in East Lothian, to Yorkshire.

Preston Athletic YFC's 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2011 teams, along with coaches and members of the committee, were competing at the Flamingo Land Soccer Festival held at nearby Malton Community Sports Centre.

They were looking forward to a weekend stay - but it was cut short by fed-up theme park bosses who 'evicted' everyone involved, much to the dismay of club chairman Alan Morgan, who has said he will contest the decision.

READ MORE: Edinburgh's top policeman under investigation for 'public indecency'

Things began going downhill on Friday when 14-year-olds were banned from the swimming pool and were accused of deliberately flooding a restaurant toilet.

But on Saturday night it escalated when a couple, both committee members, drinking in a bar had to be separated by security when a domestic row got out of hand.

Earlier that day a meeting had been held with events organisers demanding behaviour improved.

And police arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of assaulting her 40-year-old dad.

The following day, Sunday, the group were told they had to leave - a day earlier than planned.

On Monday, club chairman Alan Morgan apologised "for the distress caused to everyone" and pledged to contact Flamingo Land to "raise concerns" about "punishing 100-plus people" due to the "actions of a few".

But a spokesman for Flamingo Land, Andy Miller, said: "The anti-social behaviour which was displayed by members of the football team in question couldn't be tolerated as it was interfering with other guests' enjoyment.

READ MORE: 100 Edinburgh hire bikes trashed in two weeks of vandalism attacks

"The decision was taken by the tournament organisers to evict the team involved.

"After the events of Saturday night, there wasn't really an option but to discuss with the organisers of the tournament the consequences for the team for this behaviour."

North Yorkshire Police confirmed an 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault of a 40-year-old man, though no charges were pressed.

Instead, the matter was resolved through a Community Resolution Disposal - a written apology by the woman and a verbal apology by the man.

It is understood that the couple who had a row in the bar have resigned from the committee and apologised.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Morgan said: "I will be contacting Flamingo Land separately to raise our concerns on the handling of the matter to punish 100-plus people based on the actions of a few and the treatment.

"My sincere apologies for the distress caused to everyone."

An outraged parent, speaking of condition of anonymity, said: "Not for a minute did I think that the people that were in charge of a group of youngsters would have set such a shocking example.

READ MORE: Edinburgh man claims he has to sit on his toilet to escape neighbour noise

"It's embarrassing. You're meant to be the adults here.

"We parents sent our boys down for an experience and a good time, with great expense might I add, for it to get cut short in shocking and disgusting circumstances."

But councillor Ferhan Ashiq, current sponsor of the 2012 team, said: "Preston Athletic Youth FC are a fantastic team who work really hard every week to be the best they can be.

"I am saddened to hear that the adults who had accompanied the children acted irresponsibly and tarnished the good name of the club.

"They should have been setting an example for the children and not engaging in altercations."