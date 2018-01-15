12-year-old girl assaulted in Livingston

Police in West Lothian are investigating a report of an assault, which took place in the Ladywell area of Livingston.

The incident took place around 8pm on Saturday 13 January when a 12-year-old girl sustained minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old girl has been charged in connection with this incident and officers are currently following positive lives of enquiry to trace others believed to be involved.

“Officers are aware of video footage and communication posted to social media and would ask that members of the public ensure they conduct themselves appropriately online.”