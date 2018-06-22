12-year-old girl ‘traumatised’ after returning to Duddingston home mid-break in

A BRAVE schoolgirl scared away two men after she walked in on them robbing her family’s house.

The raiders struck at the property in Duddingston around 4.15pm on Thursday June 21 after forcing their way into the home in Northfield Drive.

But as the thieves piled up the items they wanted to steal, they were rumbled by the schoolgirl coming home.

Despite the shock, she did enough to make them flee empty handed, before police were called.

And she was able to provide detectives with a good description of the pair to assist with a manhunt.

Entry was forced to the property and those responsible have gathered a number of items they intended to steal.

The first suspect was described as a man, white and wearing blue jeans and sandy-coloured boots.

The second man was dwhite, early to mid-teens with a slim build, brown hair and wearing a black and white striped t-shirt.

Detective Inspector Grant Paterson said: “This would have been a frightening experience for the young girl.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who can help us.”