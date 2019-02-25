20-year-old charged after spate of overnight car thefts and robberies around Edinburgh

A 20-year-old man has been charged following a series of overnight robberies at addresses in the south and east of the Capital.

In the early hours of Tuesday 12 February officers on patrol in the Gracemount area of the city discovered a damaged and abandoned Vauxhall Corsa that had been stolen earlier from an address in the Priestfield Crescent area.

Enquiries established that a further two cars had been stolen from addresses in the Alnwickhill Drive and Stanley Street areas around the same time, after the occupiers had been threatened by a man who entered their properties to steal car keys.

A further two robberies occurred at properties in the Baileyfield Road and Magdalene Gardens areas over the same night.

On Friday a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with these incidents and is due to appear in court today.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden from Gayfield CID said: “The vehicles stolen in these incidents have all been recovered and enquiries quickly established these incidents to be linked. Thankfully, no one was injured.

“This arrest was as a result of inquiries conducted by a number of officers under Operation Arable, which is our commitment to tackling violent crime associated with the theft of personal possessions.

“Anyone with concerns about acquisitive crime in their area can find crime prevention and personal safety advice on our website at http://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe. If you have information about a crime please report this to us on 101, or dial 999 if you see a crime in progress.”

