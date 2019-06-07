750 cannabis plants found in West Lothian derelict pub

Around 750 cannabis plants and various items used in cultivation were found during the police search of a derelict pub in West Lothian.

Two men have since been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following the discovery in Polbeth.

At 11.25am on Thursday, June 6, officers from the West Lothian Community Investigation Unit carried out an intelligence-led search of the derelict Firs Public House in Langside Gardens.

They recovered around 750 cannabis plants and various items used in the cultivation process.

Two men aged 36 and 38 were arrested and are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday 7th June.

The 36-year-old has now also been charged in connection with the recovery of around 300 cannabis plants from a derelict chip shop in Main Street, Fauldhouse, on December 6, 2018.

Detective Sergeant Gillan Ross from the CIU said: "This has been a massive drugs recovery that was made possible thanks to the vital information we received from the public.

"Our communities continue to make it clear that they will not tolerate drug production and drug dealing in their areas and whenever they provide us with intelligence, we will carry out enforcement activity like this.

"In total, the cannabis recovered in Fauldhouse and in Polbeth is worth around £250,000 and seizing it has undoubtedly put a significant dent in the operations of this crime group.

"We want to make it clear that drug crime, regardless of the scale, will not be tolerated and should you be found to be involved, you will be brought to justice."