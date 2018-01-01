80-year-old assaulted and robbed in morning attack near Cameron Toll

Have your say

An 80-year-old woman was assaulted and had her shopping bag stolen near to Cameron Toll.

The robbery took place at a pedestrian crossing on Lady Road around 8.30am on New Year’s Eve.

The woman was pushed to the ground from behind as she crossed the road and her shopping bag was stolen.

She was seen by medics as a precaution and was, thankfully, uninjured.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 8ins to 10ins tall, of slim to medium build, in his early twenties and walked with a distinctive gait.

He ran back towards Cameron Toll after the robbery.

Detective Constable Alastair Paisley of Gayfield CID said: “This was a distressing incident for the woman and we’re appealing for the public’s help.”