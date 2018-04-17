84-year-old targeted in West Lothian bogus workmen incident

A home in West Lothian was targeted as part of a bogus workman incident.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Whitburn.

The incident took place between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday 15th April when two men attended at a home in Longridge Road where they informed the occupant they were calling to collect a radiator.

The 84-year-old refused to allow them entry to the property and after further conversation the pair left the area.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace these individuals and anyone who recognises them is asked to come forward.

The first man is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with a stocky build and spoke with a local accent.

The second man is described as being white, in his twenties, 5ft 10ins tall with a skinny build and dark spikey hair.

Constable Karley Brown from Whitburn Police Station said: “On this occasion, the homeowner quite rightly refused these men entry to his home and they subsequently left empty-handed. However, we are keen to hear from any other residents who had a similar experience and can help us identify both males.

“In addition, anyone with any further information that can assist with our ongoing investigation should also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Whitburn Police Station via 101 and quote incident 3275 of the 15th April. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.