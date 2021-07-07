The incident happened at around 11.25am on Saturday, June 19, 2021 when a group of eight cyclists were travelling south on the A7, Edinburgh to Carlisle road, near Brier Hill, Ewes.

While travelling two of the cyclists were struck by a silver Ford Ranger which was towing a trailer.

Both men, aged 44 and 53, came off their bikes and suffered injuries which were treated at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Ford Ranger did not stop and Police Scotland is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward to assist with their investigation.

Police have said that it is possible the driver did not realise they had struck the cyclists at the time when they left the scene, but officers need to speak to them to determine the full circumstances around the incident.

They have also specified that they are hoping to speak to the driver of a white car that was travelling north on the A7 at the time of collision.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 19, when a group of eight cyclists were travelling south on the A7.

Anyone who was in the area that morning who may have seen something, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision is encouraged to get in touch.

If you have any information on the incident you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1771 of June 19. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.