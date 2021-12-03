A man has died after being found with serious injuries in the Leith area of the Capital.

Academy Park: Man pronounced dead in Leith area of Edinburgh after being found with seriously injuries

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.50 pm on Thursday after receiving reports of a seriously injured man.

They arrived to the roadway at Academy Park, only to pronounce the man dead at the scene.

Police Scotland are now launching an investigation into the incident and will remain in the area throughout Friday.

They ask that anyone with information about how this man sustained his injuries, or saw or heard anything suspicious in the Academy Park region, to contact them on 101.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Jonny Wright from Gayfield CID said: "Officers are investigating after a man was found fatally injured on the roadway at Academy Park, Edinburgh, on Thursday, 2 December, 2021.

“At around 8.50pm the man was found with serious injuries. Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing and a police presence will remain in the Academy Park area throughout Friday, 3 December, 2021.

"We are currently working to establish how the man came to sustain his injuries and would ask anyone who saw or heard anything of concern within Academy Park, between 8.30pm and 8.50pm on Thursday, 2 December, or has any information in relation to the incident, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3329 of 2 December 2021."

