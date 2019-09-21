Air support and dog units join search for 'partially-dressed OAP' in Edinburgh seen walking in early hours

A large-scale search operation has been launched following reports of an elderly and partially-dressed man in Edinburgh seen walking in the early hours of the morning.



Officers were advised the man, who's thought to be in his seventies, with thinning grey or white hair, had been seen in the Balerno area around 4.20am on Saturday.



Concerns have been raised for the man's well-being and a public appeal has been issued and a large-scale search operation launched.



A number of specialist resources, including Air Support and the Dog unit, have been involved in searching the area.



Anyone with information or who may be concerned about a friend or family member in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 772 of 21 September 2019.