Alan Patterson was last seen in the Eilston Road area of Kirkliston, walking towards the B800 Queensferry Road, at around 3pm on Tuesday, May 3.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with strawberry blonde receding hair. When last seen, he was wearing a blue jumper, royal blue knee length jacket, dark blue jeans, black trainers and a black beanie hat.

Acting Inspector Alison Lawrie, of Corstorphine Police Station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Alan and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Alan or spoken to him since he was last seen to get in touch with police. Anyone with information which could assist should call 101, quoting incident number 3587 of Tuesday, 3 May, 2022.”