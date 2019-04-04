Alesha MacPhail killer Aaron Campbell appeals murder sentence

The killer of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail is appealing his sentence for her murder.

Aaron Campbell was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow last month where a jury found him guilty unanimously following a nine-day trial.

Alesha MacPhail, 6, whose body was discovered on the Isle of Bute. Picture: TSPL

READ MORE: Alesha MacPhail: Teenager jailed for at least 27 years for rape and murder of 6-year-old

The 16-year-old abducted, raped and murdered the youngster and been locked up for at least 27 years.

Alesha’s body was found in woods on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year, hours after she was reported missing from the house her father shared with his parents and partner on the island

READ MORE: Calls for children to be screened for ‘psychopathic traits’ in wake of Alesha MacPhail murder

The girl was days into her summer holiday with father Robert MacPhail, 26, and grandparents Angela King and Calum MacPhail when she was snatched by Campbell, who tried to blame her father’s girlfriend Toni McLachlan, 18, for the crime.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “We can confirm a note of appeal has been lodged.”