Alistair Moir, 35, was reported missing from Dunfermline on Wednesday, September 14.

The 35-year-old, who is from Edinburgh, had been staying with a friend in Dunfermline for a couple of months prior to going missing. He was last seen heading towards Abel Place.

Alistair is described as being white, 5 ft 11, of slim build, with receding blond fair hair. When last seen, he was wearing a purple hoodie with a skull on the back, light coloured or white shorts, and white and orange Nike trainers. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police are particularly concerned for his welfare, as they believe he currently does not have access to his medication.

Sergeant Ross Gribbons, Dunfermline Police Station, said: “Alistair requires to take medication which we believe he does not have access to at the moment, hence our, and his family’s, concern for his well-being. Enquiries have shown that he may be in Edinburgh, but this has not yet been confirmed.

“He was last seen heading towards Abel Place, Dunfermline, possibly making his way to Queen Margaret Train Station to get a train back to Edinburgh on Sunday, 11 September, however, he has not been seen or heard from since.

“If you have seen Alistair, or have any information as to where he is, then please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1471 of Wednesday, 14 September, 2022.