Allan recognised by bosses as a very Special Constable

A Special Constable who patrols the Capital’s streets and is aiming to become a full-time crime fighter has been named as the best on the beat.

Top brass at Police Scotland congratulated Edinburgh-based SPc Allan MacDonald, who has won the title Special Constable of the Year at the force’s national Excellence Awards.

SPC MacDonald has been with the Special Constabulary for six years, combining his duties with work as a musician and photographer.

He is studying to become a full-time officer at the Scottish Police College and carrying out his initial training.

Despite his busy life he’s paraded for duty as a Special 72 times in the last year, and was behind a successful campaign in the South West of Edinburgh, focusing on road safety and carrying out speed checks and speaking to drivers at key locations during the festive period.

The recognition is the second year in a row that a Special Constable from Edinburgh Division has won this accolade.

Edinburgh Division’s Superintendent with responsibility for Special Constables, Mandy Paterson, said: “SPc MacDonald exemplifies the invaluable contribution of the Special Constabulary to the delivery of service for Edinburgh Division – a worthy winner of this award.”

Also recognised this year are the people behind Street Assist – volunteers who work with Police Scotland and the NHS to help vulnerable people and those who might otherwise come to harm on a night out access services and support.

By providing help in Edinburgh city centre on Friday and Saturday nights, those people may not require police or A&E attention and so reduces demand for officers and medical professionals.

Edinburgh Division’s Partnerships Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “The work of Street Assist over the last two years has been exceptional. Through the continued effort of their volunteers they have been able to provide an essential service in the city at weekends and protect some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“Given the numbers of people they deal with they’ve undoubtedly saved the police, NHS, Scottish Ambulance Service and the local authority both money and resources whilst significantly contributing to the safety of the city centre. I can’t think of a more worthwhile nomination and a true example of active and impactive citizenship.”

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “Our people are our best and most important attribute and the Excellence Awards offer an opportunity to reflect on the quality service they provide to Scotland every day. I am privileged to lead an organisation where the standard of nominees and winners is so high and covers such a wide range of policing. It was a pleasure to be able to personally thank officers, staff and special constables for their professionalism and dedication.”