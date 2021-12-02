Amber Gibson: Teenager charged in connection with 16-year-old girl’s death

Amber Gibson was found dead near Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on Sunday.

Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 9.15pm last Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.

Her body was discovered in the town’s Cadzow Glen park at around 10.10am on Sunday.

Police said that a 19-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday has now been charged in connection with Amber’s death.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.