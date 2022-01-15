Angle Park Terrace: 21-year-old arrested after an assault in Edinburgh

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in the Capital.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 17 on Angle Park Terrace in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland has announced that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, they confirmed “A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on Angle Park Terrace in Edinburgh on Sunday, 17 October, 2021.

“He has been released pending further enquiries.”

