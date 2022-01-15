The incident took place on Sunday, October 17 on Angle Park Terrace in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland has announced that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, they confirmed “A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on Angle Park Terrace in Edinburgh on Sunday, 17 October, 2021.

“He has been released pending further enquiries.”

