Angle Park Terrace: 21-year-old arrested after an assault in Edinburgh
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in the Capital.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 9:40 am
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 9:41 am
The incident took place on Sunday, October 17 on Angle Park Terrace in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland has announced that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
In a statement, they confirmed “A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on Angle Park Terrace in Edinburgh on Sunday, 17 October, 2021.
“He has been released pending further enquiries.”