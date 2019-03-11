Angus Sinclair dead: World’s End killer dies in prison

World’s End serial killer Angus Sinclair has died in prison.

The murderer, 73, passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at Glenochil prison in Clackmannanshire.

Undated Lothian and Borders Police file handout photos of Christine Eadie (left) and Helen Scott Picture: Lothian and Borders Police/PA Wire

Sinclair raped and murdered teenagers Christine Eadie and Helen Scott in 1977 after meeting them at the Worlds End pub in Edinburgh.

The pair, both 17, were brutally killed after a night out at the pub on October 15 1977, with their bodies discovered the following day in East Lothian. They had been bound and strangled with their own underwear.

A copy of the production (Crown ref: 278 K), a photograph of Angus Sinclair from 1977, has just been provided and is attached.''World's End murders

Sinclair, 69, was convicted in November 2014 of the rape and murder of both girls after a trial at the High Court in Livingston lasting five weeks. He was jailed for life and ordered to spend at least 37 years behind bars. Judge Lord Matthews told him he was “a dangerous predator who is capable of sinking to the depths of depravity”. The prosecution was the first under changes to Scotland’s double jeopardy law which meant he could be retried for their murders after the court case against him collapsed seven years ago.

Sinclair, a serial rapist had been in jail for more than 30 years before, was accused of carrying out the attacks with his brother-in-law Gordon Hamilton, who died in 1996.

He was just 16 when he strangled seven-year-old Catherine Reehill in Glasgow in 1961, later pleading guilty to a charge of culpable homicide and serving six years. In 1982 he was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh of a string of sex attacks on 11 young girls - including three rapes.

The case, which became known as the World’s End murders, was for decades one of Scotland’s highest-profile unsolved crimes. The discovery of the girls’ bodies on October 16 1977, dumped in remote locations around five miles apart from each other, conveyed the unimaginable horror they suffered at the end of their all-too-short lives.

