Annandale Street: Police release images of man in appeal for information to assist ongoing investigation
Police Scotland has released images of a man who may be able to assist an ongoing investigation into an incident which occurred in the Broughton area of Edinburgh earlier this year.
The incident happened on Annandale Street at around 4pm on Friday, May 14.
Officers are now keen to speak to the person in the images who has been described as a medium built, white man with short brown hair, between 17 and 20-years-old.
He was wearing a yellow high-vis jacket, black cargo trousers and work boots.
Detective Constable Mhairi Macpherson said: “Our enquiries have been ongoing since this incident occurred and as part of our investigation, we are releasing CCTV images of a man we believe could assist us.
"I’d ask the person himself or anyone who recognises him and who can help us identify him, to contact officers.”
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 2162 of Saturday, May 15.
Information can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.