Anti-racist graffiti appears outside Zara clothes shop in Princes Street

The graffiti was written on a wall by the entrance to the major clothes retailer.

By jamie mckenzie
Monday, 4th November 2019, 1:13 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 1:17 pm

Shoppers in Princes Street were greeted with a line of anti-racist graffiti this morning.

One message, written in purple on a wall by the entrance to the Zara store, read: "Racist Nazi scum - you are not welcome here. A.F.A."

The graffiti has appeared outside of the entrance to Zara in Princes Street. Pic: Lisa Ferguson.

A.F.A is the acronym for Anti-Fascist Action, an organisation founded in the UK in the mid-1980s and active in fighting far-right groups such as the National Front and British National Party.

The word 'police' has also been written in black in the middle of the message but it's unclear whether this was done by the same person or others.

On the other side of the clothes shop, another piece of graffiti said: "Say no to racism."

Zara, police and Edinburgh City Council have all been contacted for comment.

The graffiti in Princes Street.
Another piece of graffiti outside of Zara.