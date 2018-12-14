Appeal after Land Rover stolen in East Lothian burglary

A witness appeal has been launched after a car was stolen during a theft from a home in Longniddry.

The break-in took place between 2am and 3.30am on Friday, 14 December at an address in Harelaw Cottages.

It’s understood after the suspect entered the property, a set of keys to a silver Land Rover Discovery were stolen and the vehicle was taken away.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may be able to locate the car, which has registration number T178 JSL,

Inspector Andrew Harborow from Tranent Police Station said: “We are currently pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace the vehicle and identify those responsible for this theft. However, we are keen to hear from anyone who believes they can assist with our inquiries.

“If you remember seeing any suspicious activity around Harelaw Cottages during the early hours of Friday morning then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Tranent Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 390 of the 14th December. Alternatively, an anonymous report can also be made to the charity Crimestopper on 0800 555 111.

