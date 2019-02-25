Appeal issued after bogus caller incident at Mayfield sheltered housing block

Have your say

WITNESSES have been asked to come forward after a reports of fraudulent activity at a sheltered housing block in Mayfield.

The incident occurred at approximately 4pm on Thursday 21 February in the Salisbury View area of the town.

It involved a male attending at doors, attempting to sell items to elderly and vulnerable occupants.

The individual is described as white with short dark hair, clean shaven, wearing dark clothing and carrying a dark-coloured holdall containing various household products.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed the male in the area at the time of the offence or are able to provide any additional information as to their identity, to contact police.

Members of the public can call police on 101 quoting incident 3695 of 21/02/2019. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

