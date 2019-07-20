Appeal issued to trace missing Morningside man

Concerns are growing for a missing man in Edinburgh who was last seen around noon on Friday.

Zeke Dewfall, 55, was last seen about 1pm on Friday 19 July 2019, in the Morningside area of the city.

When last seen, Zeke was wearing a blue baseball cap, a black jumper, black jogging bottoms and black thick rimmed glasses.



Mr Dewfall is described as white, slim build, 5 feet 4 inches tall and bald with a brown beard. He has tattoos on his arms, hands, and fingers.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2779 of 19 July 2019.