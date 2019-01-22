Appeal launched to trace missing Leith teenager Brooke Watson

Police are appealing for information in a bid to trace a teenager reported missing in Edinburgh.

Brooke Watson, 14, was last seen leaving an address in Craighall Road in Trinity, at around 6pm on Sunday, 20 January.

She has not returned to her home in Leith, or been in contact with her family since, and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Brooke is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of average build, with straight shoulder-length dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black Nike hoodie, black Nike Air Max trainers and red/green fluffy jacket.

Brooke has links across the Capital and to Midlothian.

Anyone who may have seen Brooke since this time, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to get in touch with Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3349 of 20th January.

Officers are also encouraging Brooke to make contact with either her family or police and let them know that she is safe and well.

