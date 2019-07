Have your say

POLICE have launched an appeal to trace an American woman missing from the Castle Esplanade since Monday morning.

Officers are keen to establish the welfare of Evelyn Merchant after she disappeared outside the iconic attraction at around 11:10am

The 75-year-old is described as being around 5'1" tall, wearing a blue blouse, black trousers and glasses.

Anyone with information that may assist police with enquiries is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 2433 of 15/07/19.