Appeal to find missing Borders woman who may have boarded Edinburgh train

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman last seen in the Borders General Hospital who may have boarded a train to Edinburgh.

Natalia Szewcyk was last seen at about 3pm on Wednesday at the hospital.

Natalia Szewcyk. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement, police said: "It is believed that Natalia may have boarded a train heading for Edinburgh Waverley at just before 5pm on the same date.

"We would urge anyone who recognises the image of Natalia or believes they may have seen her to please contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident 2358 10/7/2019."