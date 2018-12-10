Appeal to trace Edinburgh teen missing for three days

AN appeal has been launched in a bid to trace an Edinburgh teenager who went missing three days ago.

Ali Yahya Abdullah left his address in Balmwell Terrace in the south of the city at around 4pm on Friday 7th December and has so far failed to return.

The 16-year-old, who is originally from Sudan, does not speak much English and it is believed he may look to travel to London.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate Ali and anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

He is described as black, 5ft 11ins tall with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black parka jacket with a fur hood, black baseball cap with a gold badge and grey jogging bottoms.

