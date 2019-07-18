Appeal to trace missing man, 52, last seen leaving Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 52-year-old man last seen leaving the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

CCTV shows William Slane leaving the hospital at about 9:20am on Thursday July 18th.

William Slane. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement, police said he left on foot and is believed to have taken the bus, possibly the Citylink 900 on Old Dalkeith Road.

The 52-year-old is originally from the Wester Hailes area and has links across the city. He may have travelled to the Trinity or Granton areas.

William is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with grey hair. He is believed to be wearing a black, grey and white striped top, a black baseball cap and dark coloured jeans.

The police statement said that officers are "growing increasingly concerned" for William’s welfare and anyone who has seen him is asked to get in touch.

Inspector Caroline Flynn from Drylaw Police Station said: “We’re eager to trace William as soon as possible to ensure that he is okay. We believe be may have travelled to the north or west of the city and have a number of police resources actively looking to trace him in these areas.

“I’d ask any members of the public who may have seen, or spoken to William, since 9:20am this morning, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone who knows of his current whereabouts should contact police as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0912 of 18th July.