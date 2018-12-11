Appeal to trace missing teen girls who may be in Edinburgh area

AN appeal has been issued to trace two teenage girls who are thought to be together in Edinburgh or Musselburgh.

Crystal Jordan is 16 years old and from Musselburgh. She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with fair collar length hair and blue eyes.

Bobbie Meikle is 15 years old and originally from South Shields. She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall with brown collar length hair and brown eyes.

The girls went missing in Ayrshire on Monday 10th December and are believed to have travelled to Edinburgh.

Anyone with information about either girl’s whereabouts are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3149 of 10th December.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital