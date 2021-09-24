Armadale: Man enters back garden and sets two fires before running off in West Lothian
A man has entered the garden of a house in Armadale and set two fires before running off.
Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information after the incident on Shaw Avenue which took place around 2.20 pm on Friday.
Ongoing enquiries have already established that a man entered the back garden to set the fires before jumping into another garden and leaving the area.
The suspect has been described as white, around 5 foot 7 ins tall with a slim build.
He was wearing black clothing with his hood up.
Detective Constable Kenny Alexander, from Livingston CID, said: “Thankfully the fires were extinguished in good time and there were no injuries as a result of this malicious act.
“We’re appealing to anyone with information on the incident, or if you live locally and believe you may have CCTV footage, to please come forward.”
“If you believe you can assist our investigation, call 101, quoting incident 0299 of 24 September.”