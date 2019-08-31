Armed gang use axes and sledgehammer to steal thousands of pounds of stock from Leith jewellers

Four men armed with axes and a sledgehammer raided a Leith jewellers before making off with tens of thousands of pounds worth of stock.

The incident took place around 11am today (Saturday) at a jewellers on Great Junction Street in Leith and one 55-year-old man, who was working within sustained minor injuries to his arm.

The incident happened on Great Junction Street in Leith. PIC: Google

The gang of four men used a stolen black Volkswagen Golf that had been reported stolen during a housebreaking overnight.

Three of the gang exited the car armed with a sledgehammer and axes and forced entry to the premises before stealing a large quantity of jewellery, believed to be worth a five-figure sum.



The three suspects, and a fourth man who was driving the car, ‎made off from the area in the vehicle, which was then found abandoned in Giles Street at around midday.

Inquiries so far have confirmed the Golf, which has registration number SM66 BJZ was stolen during a housebreaking at a home in Swanston View between 10pm on Friday August 31 and 8am on Saturday 31st August.

The Evening News has asked police to confirm which shop was targeted, but no further details have been released.



An investigation led by Gayfield CID is underway and anyone with information is asked to come forward by police.



The suspects are described only as wearing dark clothing, with black jackets made from a shiny material and the hoods up. They also had garments covering their faces and were wearing black gloves.



Detective Inspector Mark Lumsden from Gayfield CID said: "This was a brazen and extremely shocking robbery that caused great alarm and distress to the employee within, as well as resulting in him sustaining injury.

"We believe the same individuals responsible for the housebreaking and theft of the car in Swanston ‎View were also responsible for the armed robbery and we are keen to establish where they have been before, during and after these incidents.



"Anyone who saw the Volkswagen Golf between 10pm on Friday and midday on Saturday and can help us confirm it's movements ‎throughout the city until it was abandoned, should contact police immediately.



"Similarly if you have any relevant dash-cam footage or other information that may be of use to our investigation, then please also get in touch. "

‎Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 1546 of the 31st August.



Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

