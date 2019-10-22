Armed police called to Edinburgh street
Armed police have been called to a street in the south side of Edinburgh.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:53 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:54 pm
Pictures sent to the Evening News show several police officers carrying weapons close to Marytree House in Craigour Green, Moredun.
Five armed police officers can be seen holding weapons as they walk through a car park in the area.
Police have been contacted for more details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.