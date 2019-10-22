Armed police called to Edinburgh street

Armed police have been called to a street in the south side of Edinburgh.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:54 pm

Pictures sent to the Evening News show several police officers carrying weapons close to Marytree House in Craigour Green, Moredun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Five armed police officers can be seen holding weapons as they walk through a car park in the area.

Police have been contacted for more details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Armed police have been pictured in a car park in Moredun.