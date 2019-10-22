Armed police called to Moredun flats in response to reported firearm threat
Armed police were called to a block of flats in Moredun after reports of a possible firearm within a property.
Officers scrambled to the scene near Marytree House in the Craigour Green area at around 12.25 today after being alerted to a possible threat.
Multiple armed police officers were seen holding weapons as they walked through a car park in the area, sparking concerns for local residents.
Officers remain at the scene and police have moved to reassure the public that there is no wider threat.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to a property in the Craigour Green area at around 12.25pm on Tuesday, 22 October following a report that a potential firearm was within a property.
"Inquiries are ongoing. Officers remain at the scene and there is no wider threat to the public."