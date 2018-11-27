‘Armed police’ incident near Wallyford: What we know so far

Have your say

The A1 at the Wallyford remains closed this morning following an ‘ongoing and dynamic’ police incident yesterday.

Witnessess reported a “significant” armed police presence as officers scrambled to the incident in East Lothian on Monday afternoon.

In the last few hours, officers confirmed reports of gunfire promopted armed police to swoop to the A199 near Dolphingstone recycling centre.

Here’s what we know so far.

-Police were alerted to an incident at Dolphingstone recycling centre at Strawberry Corner at 1.35pm on Monday, 26 November, following reports of a firearm being discharged.

The A199 remains closed in both directions from the Strawberry Corner roundabout to the junction with the A1.

-The A1 Southbound exit at A199 was closed in both directions to all traffic and remains shut this morning for police preservation as forensic officers comb the area.

-Local residents and commuters told of long tailbacks in the area as diversions were put in place.

-Witnesses and people with dashcam footage are being asked to come forward

-Lothian Bus services 104, 106, 113, N113 and X44 are diverted via Church Street, Bankton Terrace and Mid Road in both directions until further notice.

-A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in East Lothian were called to a report of a disturbance at 1.35pm. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full nature of the incident and officers, including those from operation support division, are in attendance.”

