Armed police officers attend incident in Restalrig area of Edinburgh
A Police Scotland armed response unit has been dispatched to a residential street in the east of Edinburgh.
Images show armed police officers on the scene on Tuesday afternoon near Hawkhill Court in the Restalrig area of the city.
As of 6pm, it is understood officers have now left the scene.
The Evening News has contacted police for further information and will add to this breaking incident once we have fresh updates.
It comes after reports of armed police attending an incident in Moredun earlier today.
Officers were sent to the scene near Marytree House in the Craigour Green area at around 12.25pm following reports of a possible firearm in a property.
A police spokesperson later issued a statement to reassure the public that there was no wider threat.