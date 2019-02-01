Armed police respond to reports of Saughton robbery

Armed police have responded to reports of a robbery in Saughton this afternoon.

Officers were called to the incident in the Saughton Mains Avenue area and remain in attendance.

Officers at the scene in Saughton. Pic: Ian Georgeson

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to an address in the Saughton Mains Park area at around 2.30pm on Friday 1 February following a report of a robbery. Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”

An eye-witness at the scene said that there are about three or four police with machine guns present, as well as dog units.

