Ashes of World’s End killer Angus Sinclair scattered at sea

The ashes of World’s End serial killer Angus Sinclair have been scattered at sea.

Sinclair died last month, aged 73, at HMP Glenochil in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.

Angus Sinclair leaves the High Court in Edinburgh having been charged with the World's End murders. 'Picture: Neil Hanna

It is understood he had suffered from a series of strokes.

His body was cremated at Falkirk Crematorium last Wednesday morning before the facility opened, with no ceremony, flowers or music.

The ashes were returned to Clackmannanshire Council, which said they were “disposed of at sea”.

A photograph of Angus Sinclair from 1977

The information about Sinclair’s remains were published on the Clackmannanshire Council website, which also revealed the cremation cost of £1,150.

He was convicted of four killings, including the 1977 World’s End murders, but was suspected of killing four more women in Glasgow the same year.

He had been in prison since 1982 after being convicted of a series of rapes and indecent attacks on children.