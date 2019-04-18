ATM pulled from Edinburgh Virgin Bank using stolen car before cash taken

An Audi was used to pull an ATM from an Edinburgh city centre bank through a smashed front window before raiders stole its contents and fled the scene.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help with regards to the raid on Virgin Money Bank on Castle Street at around 3.30am today (Thursday).

A group of men arrived at the premises in a grey Audi Q5 estate vehicle, with the registration plates SK68 NLN, which had been stolen from an address in the Craigleith area of the city on Tuesday 9 April.

The scene of the robbery this morning

The men have forced entry via a window at the front of the building, before using the vehicle to pull the ATM out from inside the premises and have stolen its contents.

They have then made off in the vehicle in the direction of George Street and possibly headed west out of the city centre.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are working to establish the full extent of the stolen property.

Sergeant David Simpson from the Community Investigation Unit said: “We believe at least three, possibly four men arrived at the premises in the stolen Audi vehicle which was then used to commit the theft.

The scene this morning

“We are eager to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle and these men immediately prior to the incident or has seen the vehicle since the early hours of this morning, to get in touch.

“The vehicle was stolen on 9 April and we’re eager to hear from anyone who may have seen it in the city or surrounding areas since this time.

“Equally who witnessed the incident, or has any information that can help identify and trace those involved, is asked to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0330 of 18 April. Alternatively, a report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

