Audacious heist sees five top-of-the-range cars worth £200,000 stolen from Edinburgh's 'Luxury Car Village'

A Scotland-wide hunt has been launched for a gang behind an audacious heist at an Edinburgh car dealership.

Five top-of-the range motors worth more than £200,000 vanished overnight from Western Volkswagen at Newbridge’s “Luxury Car Village”.

The five luxury cars that were stolen

Police Scotland has not released full details of the raid, but senior officers have confirmed the value of the stolen cars.

The VWs – two blue Golf R estates, a grey and a black Tiguan and a blue Polo GTI – were last seen speeding in a convoy on the Newbridge roundabout.

READ MORE: Drums stolen from Edinburgh samba band found dumped in Midlothian

Investigators are trawling CCTV images to discover if they split up or drove to a pre-arranged rendezvous point.

Sources have claimed that the motors had all been recently delivered to the franchise by a transporter.

It is understood a search of car parks in the area around the dealership – which is home to a number of luxury car showrooms – in an attempt to determine if the gang arrived in a car together which may have been abandoned. Another theory is that they were driven there by an accomplice.

Mr Gordon Bruce, general manager at the VW dealership, did not wish to comment.

READ MORE: German man extradited over Salisbury Place attack on young woman 3 years ago

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell confirmed: “We’re investigating following the theft of five Volkswagen vehicles overnight into Tuesday from a premises in Newbridge. The vehicles, all brand new and unregistered. They are worth over £200,000.

“They are highly distinctive and at the time of their theft would have still had protective stickers across areas of the bodywork and were not bearing registration plates.

“Anyone who may have seen the vehicles since 6am on Tuesday or who knows where they are now should contact officers immediately.”

He urged anyone with information to call Corstorphine Police Station via 101, adding: “The vehicles were last seen driving at speed on the Newbridge roundabout and I would appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing where the cars are now.”

For the latest crime news in Edinburgh - join our Facebook group here.