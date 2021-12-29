Between 5pm on Friday, 24 December and 7am on Tuesday, 28 December, a warehouse on Whiteside Industrial Estate, Factory Road, Bathgate, was broken into and a quantity of goods were stolen.

Constable Chris Watson, Police Scotland, said: "We believe that the thieves, who had previously targeted the warehouse, returned and stole the goods. It's possible they had been in the premises for a while as hundreds of parcels, awaiting delivery, had been opened with the contents of some stolen.

"At the moment we do not know the value of what has been taken, but it's obvious that the thieves know what they were looking for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bathgate crime: Thieves target warehouse in West Lothian to steal parcels awaiting delivery

"If you have any information about the housebreaking, or were maybe in the area over the weekend and saw something suspicious, then please contact police via 101 quoting reference number 0522 of Tuesday, 28 December, 2021."

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.