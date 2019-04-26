Bathgate double killer slashed fellow inmate in jail

Have your say

A DOUBLE killer from West Lothian slashed a fellow inmate in jail – then stated: “s*** happens”.

Paul Erskine attacked Samuel McIntyre with a razor blade in HMP Kilmarnock last September.

Paul Erskine, 19, slashed an inmate in jail.

The 23 year-old later confessed to police and also admitted to flushing the weapon down the toilet.

Erskine was jailed for a minimum 22 years after being convicted of murder and culpable homicide in 2015.

He and fellow thug Andrew Moran brutally killed 65-year-old Harry Reekie and 31-year-old Steven Mitchell within just 36 hours in Bathgate.

Erskine has now had a further two years added to his term after he pled guilty to assaulting McIntyre to his severe injury.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how McIntyre went into his cell before Erskine approached.

The killer then lunged towards him – McIntyre tried to duck, but was struck behind the right ear.

Erskine casually walked off as his victim ran out clutching his face.

Erskine was soon held for the attack.

Prosecutor Kath Harper said: “He was asked what he knew about it and he responded: ‘S*** happens’.

“He was asked if he had any part in the assault and he replied: ‘Yip’.”

Mcintyre was treated for facial wounds and also suffered “substantial” blood loss.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.