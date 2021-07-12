The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Friday, July 9, on Birniehill Avenue, Bathgate.

Three men approached the door of a house, entered and went on to threaten the homeowners before demanding the keys to their car.

Two of the suspects got into the car – a black Audi S1 registration SO65 NZJ – and drove off, it is understood that they arrived in a blue Ford Fiesta which the third suspect left in.

The man and the woman who own the house were not injured in the incident but are extremely shaken and upset.

All three of the men were white and wore black snoods covering their faces.

The first man was roughly 6ft tall and medium built. He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and black jogging trousers. He had bare hands.

The second person was roughly 5ft 6in and stocky. He was also wearing a black hooded top with a zip, with a white t-shirt underneath and black jogging trousers.

The third man has been described as slim and roughly 5ft 3in tall, like the others, he was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and black trousers.

Police Scotland officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are reviewing CCTV images for any additional information.

So far officers have established that the stolen car, along with the Ford Fiesta, was seen in Craws Knowe in Forth at around 9.10pm that same night.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall said: “We believe the men arrived in a blue Ford Fiesta car. Two of the men then stole the Audi before the third suspect drove off in the Ford Fiesta.

“I am appealing to members of the public who may have been in both these areas for any information.

“Any small piece of information could be relevant. If anyone has dash cam devices or private CCTV footage, please can you check it as it may hold images which could assist our investigation.”

If you have any information you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3800 of Friday, July 9.

