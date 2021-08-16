The incident happened around midnight, in the Edinburgh Road area of Bathgate, near to Hunter Grove.

The victim, an 18-year-old, was attacked by a group of three men, who stole cigarettes and a two-figure sum of cash.

The victim was uninjured but shaken as a result.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following a robbery in Bathgate.

The first suspect is described as being white, around 5ft 11 with a skinny build. He has blonde or ginger hair and a beard, and was wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans.

The second man is described as being white, around 6ft, with a stocky build and short dark hair. He was wearing a grey jumper and black jeans, with rings on his left hand in the shape of skulls or roses.

The third man is described as being white, around 5ft 6, with a skinny build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black body warmer and black jogging bottoms, along with a black bum bag.

Detective Constable Rachel Royan, from Livingston CID, said: “One of the suspects bragged to the victim that he had injured another male prior to the robbery, so we are appealing to anyone with information on either of these incidents, or the men involved, to please come forward.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area and welcome any assistance from the community.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0304 of 15 August.

