Bathgate: Woman and teen charged after children injured and dog killed in attack
A woman and a teenager have been charged after a dog attack left two children injured and a terrier died.
The incident happened near Blackburnhall Gardens in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Wednesday January 5th just after 6pm.
Police Scotland said two children aged three and 10 sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died as a result of the incident.
In a statement, Edinburgh Police said a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in connection following the incident in West Lothian.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male youth have been charged in connection with a dog attack in a park in Bathgate.
“The incident happened around 6.20pm on Wednesday January 5 near Blackburnhall Gardens when two children, aged 10 and three, sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died.
“A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”