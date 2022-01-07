The incident happened near Blackburnhall Gardens in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Wednesday January 5th just after 6pm.

Police Scotland said two children aged three and 10 sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died as a result of the incident.

In a statement, Edinburgh Police said a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in connection following the incident in West Lothian.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male youth have been charged in connection with a dog attack in a park in Bathgate.

