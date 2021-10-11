Behind bars: East Lothian man flashed his backside at police officers

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Dixon also covered himself in urine after being taken to the capital’s St Leonard’s police station after he had been arrested.

Dixon had been apprehended after he jumped out of a van at the town’s Preston Road and chased after a man who was out with his family.

Dixon will be sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court next month

The 31-year-old lout shouted at the man he was “a dead man” but the victim managed to flee before the situation escalated on May 28 this year.

Dixon then attempted to gain access to the home of a woman in Musselburgh which ended with the woman injuring her elbow.

Police officers eventually tracked Dixon down later that day but he reacted violently and began to struggle with them.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told officers were forced to use PAVA spray on the thug in a bid to subdue him and he was eventually restrained and taken into custody.

The court heard Dixon then shouted obscenities at officers by calling one PC a “Polish f****t” and another a “Jewish f****t”.

Dixon then spat on the leg of an officer, covered himself and an anti-ligature device in urine and ran around the room naked.

He then exposed his buttocks in the direction of a security camera for several hours.

Solicitor Nigel Beaumont, defending, said Dixon had an “addictive personality” and “can’t get by without alcohol or drugs or both”.

Dixon pleaded guilty to making threats to a man and chasing him at Preston Road, Prestonpans, on May 28 this year when he appeared at via a video link at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week.

He also admitted to charge of assaulting a woman by striking her with a door at an address at North High Street, Musselburgh, on May 30 last year.

Dixon pleaded guilty to a third offence of shouting, swearing, spitting within a police vehicle, head-butting a door, uttering offensive remarks, urinating on the floor of a police cell, covering himself in urine, repeatedly punching and kicking the cell and spitting on a constable on the same date.

Sheriff Douglas Keir remanded Dixon in custody for sentencing.

