Tina Reuter, and her partner Kirstie Allan had been working hard to adapt the old JCB vehicle, to enable them to go on adventures across Scotland, the UK, and beyond.

But last week they found that the distinctive yellow campervan, named Beverley, had been taken from where it had been parked on Lower London road.

Kirstie Allan, Tina Reuter, and Beverley

The conversion had only just been finished in June, and the couple had only been away once to test it out.

The heartbroken pair have launched an appeal for the public to help find the treasured van.

Tina said: “I’d converted it myself. It had been a yellow JCB vehicle.

A huge amount of work was done by the devoted couple.

“We’d been working on it over the entire past year, it was now finally at the stage where it was essentially finished.

"It had a fridge, hob, electricity and a wastewater system.

“We only had the chance to go on one trip to the Highlands.

"It was great. It was everything that we ever wanted. It’s been our dream for the past 5 years.”

Beverley had only been used once during a trip to the Highlands.

However, the dream was shattered when they discovered the van had been stolen sometime between, 8am and 5pm on Wednesday.

Tina added: “We were devastated. We had a trip to Germany planned next year to visit family.”

An appeal on social media has also had a strong response from the public, with several possible sightings of Beverley.

Tina said: “It’s been seen in the Niddrie area and Duddingston on the day of the theft, luckily there’s been a lot of response from social media, and I would encourage anyone to share pictures to help us find it.

"It’s very distinctive. It has a high roof, which is rare, and is bright yellow. It has a transparent grey rooftop fan, and windows on all sides.”

The van had the number plate SD64 XHL.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report around 5.40pm on Wednesday, 1 September, of a van being stolen in Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”