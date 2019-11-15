Big Brother winner's younger brother convicted of killing sibling in Muirhouse hammer attack

Steven Loughton, 30, has been found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh for the killing of 26-year-old Roddy Loughton, which took place within an address in Muirhouse Terrace where both men had been staying.

Loughton was put on trial for murder after a culpable homicide plea was rejected.

Steven Loughton has been convicted of murder. Pic: Police Scotland

Officers and paramedics were called to the flat in the early hours of the morning on Monday, December 17th in 2018.

Roddy Loughton was found inside with serious head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Steven Loughton was arrested a short time later.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts remain with Roddy Loughton’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Steven Loughton refused to admit guilt and as a result the family have had to go through the harrowing process of a High Court trial and all the stress that entails.

“Violence has no place in society and we will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure that the perpetrators of violent crime are brought before the courts.”

Steven Loughton is due to be sentenced at Glasgow High Court on February 3rd next year.

During the trial, jurors heard that Loughton told his ex girlfriend, Lisa Hamilton, that after drinking with Roddy, he had struck him with a hammer repeatedly.

Steven Loughton's brother, John, pocketed £50,000 for winning Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack in 2008 when he was 20 years old.

A year prior to appearing on Big Brother, John was the youngest ever person to be elected chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament and, at age 21, ran as an independent candidate in the 2008 by-elections for the Forth ward.