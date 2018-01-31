Biker banned for dangerous driving on Edinburgh City Bypass

Have your say

A biker has been disqualified for a year after admitting dangerous driving on the city bypass.

Several members of the public contacted police with their concerns after witnessing David Clark undertaking and filtering unsafely on August 3, 2016.

An unmarked police motorcycle was deployed and recorded the 45-year-old, of West Lothian, committing the offences on his Kawaski 600 between the Bankton junction of the A1 and the Sheriffhall junction of the A720.

He was charged and pled guilty to the offence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

He was disqualified for 12 months, fined £450 and must pass an extended driving test.

Sergeant Iain Blain said: “We take the safety of all road users very seriously and will deploy appropriate resources to respond to the public’s concerns about driver behaviour.

“The vast majority of bikers understand the importance of driving responsibility.”