'Blingy Lego Batman charm' and other distinctive jewellery seized by Edinburgh police

Police in Edinburgh are searching for the owners of these distinctive pieces of jewellery.

The items, which include a 'blingy Lego Batman charm' and a charm bracelet were seized during search and recovery operations in Edinburgh between March and April.

Batman charm seized by police

Writing on Facebook, the force appealed for any information on who the owner, or owners, could be.

They said: "Folks, we need your help and the power of social media to reunite these pieces of jewellery with their rightful owner(s).

"Officers from the Search and Recovery Team in Edinburgh seized the items between March and April as part of a stolen property investigation.

"As you can see, these are extremely distinctive, including a very blingy Lego Batman bracelet charm."

Charm bracelet seized by police

If you have any information that can help with returning these pieces then contact the police via 101 and quote incident number 2175 of the 24th April.

