Blow for family of Kirsty Maxwell after police ‘find no witnesses’

The family of Kirsty Maxwell have been dealt a fresh blow in their appeal for information after it was revealed that police failed to find a single witness.

According to a report in today’s Sun, crucial witnesses were not traced by Spanish police.

Despite being ordered to update relatives in the hunt for witnesses, police failed to track down a single person who stayed at the Benidorm hotel opposite to where Kirsty fell to her death.

In a statement police confirmed: “No witnesses to the incident have been found in the hotel”

Police also failed to confirm if they had been back to the flat and what their inquiry had examined.

Ex-police officer, David Swindle, who is investigating on behalf of the family criticised the statement from the police stating that it was ‘sad to get such a bland update’