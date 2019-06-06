Bo'ness fire: Teenagers due in court over fire at football ground

Have your say

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a fire at the ground of Bo'ness United Football Club.

The incident happened at about 1:30pm on Tuesday, June 4th and caused extensive damage to Kinneil Band Hall.

Firefighters battle the flames on Tuesday. Pic: Philip Mearns

READ MORE: Bo'ness fire: Police following 'positive line of enquiry' following football ground blaze

No one was injured, however a number of local road closures were implemented while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service battled the flames.

Detectives would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during this investigation.

The two boys, aged 16, are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, June 7th.